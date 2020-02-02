New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Five Below worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,185,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Five Below stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $95.52 and a 12 month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

