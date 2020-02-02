New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Sterling Bancorp worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

STL opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

