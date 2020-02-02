New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Commercial Metals worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 87,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $2,254,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

