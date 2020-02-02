New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,290,000 after buying an additional 319,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $51,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 132,023 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $18,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE KNX opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.