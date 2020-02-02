New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.86 Million Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Korn Ferry worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

