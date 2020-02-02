New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Arcosa worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 22.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth $139,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. Arcosa Inc has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

