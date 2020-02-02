New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Rogers worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.30. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $116.27 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

