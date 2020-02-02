New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Legg Mason worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

