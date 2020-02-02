New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Carpenter Technology worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.31. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRS. Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

