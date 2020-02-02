New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.37 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of TEGNA worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in TEGNA by 4,180.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,692,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 953,829 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in TEGNA by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 807,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 298,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TEGNA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,872,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 249,071 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,839,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.90 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

