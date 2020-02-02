New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.28% of LTC Properties worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LTC Properties by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LTC Properties by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 302,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 112,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.29. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

LTC has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

