New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of Potlatchdeltic worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America set a $47.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

PCH stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,588.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,979.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.