New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.29% of Progress Software worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2,255.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.83. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

