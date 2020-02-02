New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 12,300 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Valvoline worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $22,641,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $17,395,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 11.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 12.3% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 471,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Valvoline by 48.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,355 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.