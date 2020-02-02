New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,551 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.30% of Forward Air worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Forward Air by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 3,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $65.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

