New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 16,004 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Under Armour worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,785,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.18 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.