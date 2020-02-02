New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 8,400 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of First Solar worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 191,709 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,239.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $468,129.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,443 shares of company stock worth $1,852,820. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

