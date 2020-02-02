New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of World Fuel Services worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 64,829 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,331 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 273,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 222,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INT opened at $39.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. World Fuel Services Corp has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

