New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of KB Home worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Home by 132.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 237,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KB Home by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 804.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 431,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in KB Home by 3.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 116,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. KB Home has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $39.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on KB Home to $40.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

