New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,615 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 7.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCMP opened at $145.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.32. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $95.15 and a 1-year high of $160.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

