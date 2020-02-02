New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Vertical Group upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $57.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $66.57.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

