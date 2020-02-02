New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,395 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,395 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of L Brands worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 294,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,271,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 93,432 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in L Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in L Brands by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 85,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in L Brands by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 26,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LB opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. L Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. L Brands’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LB. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

