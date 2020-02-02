New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,881 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Wolverine World Wide worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 45,456.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $39.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

