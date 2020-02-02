New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,600 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Insperity worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,273 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $52,081,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $19,884,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 272.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $15,948,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $536,270 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

NSP opened at $87.37 on Friday. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.04.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

