New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of TCF Financial worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TCF Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,390,000. Natixis lifted its position in TCF Financial by 27.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 194,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TCF Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,594.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TCF opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

