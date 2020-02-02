NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of NewMarket worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at $1,316,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 915.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at $7,120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 81.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NEU opened at $439.62 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $382.88 and a 1 year high of $505.16. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.18 and a 200-day moving average of $467.97.

NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

