Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.95 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $90.95 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02985336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00196519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bitbns and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

