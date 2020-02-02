NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,719 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 164,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 629.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 151,327 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 307.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,382,000 after purchasing an additional 53,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

