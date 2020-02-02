NEXT Price Reaches $0.65 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $26.43 million and approximately $51,287.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00006932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00754834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032859 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

