Nexus (NXS) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $100,069.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001872 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

