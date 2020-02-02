Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $63,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nike by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $494,555,000 after purchasing an additional 188,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nike by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,977,000 after purchasing an additional 477,518 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Nike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

