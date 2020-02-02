Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.30. 8,656,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,680. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

