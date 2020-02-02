Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Hits $3.04 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Nimiq has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $126,880.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,433.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.02028677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.83 or 0.04050052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00764508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00121968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00777489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009429 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00698469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,244,928,382 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,678,382 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

