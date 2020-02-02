Nitro (NOX) Price Up 50.3% Over Last Week

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Nitro token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Nitro has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar. Nitro has a total market capitalization of $38,756.00 and $522.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.64 or 0.02969023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00198418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00129996 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nitro

Nitro was first traded on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

