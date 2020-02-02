NIX Price Tops $0.0668 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. NIX has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $68,792.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.43. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,435.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.68 or 0.02029027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.73 or 0.04062025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00756931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00121908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00784134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009392 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00714767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

