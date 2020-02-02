NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of NMI worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in NMI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NMI by 2.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NMI by 15.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 152,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,426 shares of company stock worth $10,864,911. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. 477,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.29. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

