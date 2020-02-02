No BS Crypto (NOBS) Market Cap Hits $47,744.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $47,744.00 and approximately $343,375.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.02973034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00196921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00130639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto launched on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

