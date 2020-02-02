Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.10. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

