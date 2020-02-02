NOIA Network (NOIA) Trading Up 51.9% This Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $234,195.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,753,291 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

