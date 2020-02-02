Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 2.5% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.21. 2,108,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $166.33 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.