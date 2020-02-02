North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

