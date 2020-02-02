Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,349 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Northern Trust worth $50,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after acquiring an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northern Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,765 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Northern Trust stock opened at $97.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

