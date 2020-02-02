Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVU.UN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Northview Apartment REIT alerts:

NVU.UN stock opened at C$30.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.02. Northview Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$25.81 and a 12 month high of C$31.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.29.

About Northview Apartment REIT

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.