Novacoin Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $794,526.00 and $907.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

