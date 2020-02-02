Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after acquiring an additional 247,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,538,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,714,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,300,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.51. 2,067,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,343. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

