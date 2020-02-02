Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Novartis by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $94.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.58. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

