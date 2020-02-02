NPCoin (NPC) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, NPCoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market cap of $8.12 million and $3,423.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00058989 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

