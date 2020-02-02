NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 502 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

NASDAQ FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $23,615,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

