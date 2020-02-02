NuBits (USNBT) Price Hits $0.0675 on Top Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $740,986.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

