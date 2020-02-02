Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. Nucor reported sales of $6.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $22.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $22.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $22.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. Nucor has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.